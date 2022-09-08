Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLLNY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.58.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

