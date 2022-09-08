Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance
Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
