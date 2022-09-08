Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

