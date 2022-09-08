Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

CEPU opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

