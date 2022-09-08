Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Reaches $147,405.04

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $147,405.04 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

