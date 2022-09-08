Centric Swap Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $146,370.31 and $1.29 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.