Centrifuge Market Cap Hits $107.50 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $107.50 million and approximately $347,148.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
About Centrifuge
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.