Centrifuge Market Cap Hits $107.50 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $107.50 million and approximately $347,148.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

