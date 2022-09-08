Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $139,318.60 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.28 or 0.00131691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $139,318.60 and $21,713.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

