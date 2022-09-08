Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $139,318.60 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.28 or 0.00131691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $139,318.60 and $21,713.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,437% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.93 or 0.08919509 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00874791 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016997 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
