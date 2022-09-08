Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Get Cerner alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.