Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Certara has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

