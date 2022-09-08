CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.38 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$609.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $152,988.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

