CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$2.38 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$609.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $152,988.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.