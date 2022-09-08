Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,336,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,774,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

