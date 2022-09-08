Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.29.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

