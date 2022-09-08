Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $139.40.

