Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

