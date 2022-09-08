Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 108 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.