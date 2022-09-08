Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSEP. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 128,259 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $33.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

