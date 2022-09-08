Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

