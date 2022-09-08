Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $7,357,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $7,088,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

