Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.26. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

