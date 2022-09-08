Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,214 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

