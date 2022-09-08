Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

