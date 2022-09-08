CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in CF Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,044,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

