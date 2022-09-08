ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $0.65

ChainX (PCX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $8.16 million and $440,880.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,825.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

