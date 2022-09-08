ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECOM. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Down 0.1 %

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

