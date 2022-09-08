Channels (CAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90,866.31

Channels (CAN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Channels coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Channels has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Channels has a total market capitalization of $90,866.31 and $57,261.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Channels Profile

CAN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

