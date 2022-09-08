Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of Chesapeake Energy worth $775,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.