Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,428 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 3,219 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.