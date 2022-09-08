Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 3.03% of Chindata Group worth $69,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.97.

Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

