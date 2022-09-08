Chintai (CHEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,185.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Chintai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chintai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $14,185.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai (CHEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins and its circulating supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

