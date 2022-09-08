ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.