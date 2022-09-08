Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $126.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $106.84 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

