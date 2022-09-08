Christopher Smerdon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Smerdon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.51 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of A$55,100.00 ($38,531.47).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19.

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.