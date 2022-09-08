Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

