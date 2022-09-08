Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $82,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.