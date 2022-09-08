Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

