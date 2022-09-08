Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 56,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,819,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 91.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.