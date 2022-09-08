CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.