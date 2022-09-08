Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 2,804 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.87 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.