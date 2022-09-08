Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 3,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWO. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 193.1% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

