Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 41,923 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

