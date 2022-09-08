Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 651 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.67. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

