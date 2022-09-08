Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

