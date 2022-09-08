Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

