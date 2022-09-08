Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

