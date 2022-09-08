Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.89. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

