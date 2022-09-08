Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

