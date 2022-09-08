Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $142.43 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

