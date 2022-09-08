Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 21,861 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.53.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

