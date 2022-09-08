Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 3,634 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

