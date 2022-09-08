Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 4,776 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

